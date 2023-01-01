Three-in-one Tønder Museum houses Kulturhistorie Tønder, a collection of delicate Tønder lace and decoratively painted furniture. In the adjacent wing is Kunstmuseet i Tønder, home to changing art exhibitions. Our favourite feature is the 1902 Vandtårnet (water tower), with panoramic views. Take the lift up and walk down – on each of the tower’s eight floors are the fabulous chair designs of locally born Hans Wegner, one of the most innovative and prolific of all Danish furniture designers.

You will no doubt have seen Wegner's designs on your travels through Denmark – check out the Ox Chair on the 5th floor, the quirky Valet Chair on the 4th floor, and the Peacock and Wishbone chairs on the 2nd floor.