Ribe Kunstmuseum

An undeniable benefit of being the oldest town in the land is the opportunity to amass an impressive art collection. Ribe’s beautifully restored art museum has been able to acquire some of Denmark’s best works, including those by 19th-century ‘Golden Age’ painters.

The gallery’s riverside garden presents a glorious backdrop to collection pieces by big-name Danish artists. It’s worth exploring the delightfully verdant area behind the art gallery (open to all), where paths pass over the river and lead either to Sankt Catharinæ Kirke or Nederdammen.