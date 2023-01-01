Historic Ribe

For a leisurely stroll that takes in some of Ribe’s handsome half-timbered homes and idyllic cobbled lanes, head along any of the streets radiating out from Torvet (note that the night-watchman walks cover much of this ground).

To help you appreciate the surrounds, drop by the tourist office and pick up a copy of the free Town Walk in Old Ribe brochure; it’s available in Danish, English, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish and French.

On Puggårdsgade is a 16th-century manor house, the charmingly skew-whiff Taarnborg, where no corner is 90°. Next door at No 5 is a half-timbered house from 1550.

From Grønnegade, narrow alleys lead down and across pretty Fiskergade to Skibbroen and the picturesque riverfront.