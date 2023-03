On the waterfront opposite Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet is Esbjerg’s most interesting landmark, Mennesket ved Havet ('Man Meets the Sea'): four stark-white, 9m-high, stylised human figures, sitting rigid and staring out to sea. They were created by Danish sculptor Svend Wiig Hansen to commemorate the city’s centennial in 1995 and they make a striking backdrop to holiday snaps.