Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet

For an up-close look at North Sea marine life, head 4km northwest of the city centre to the saltwater aquarium at the Fisheries & Maritime Museum (take bus 3 or 6). Here you can see assorted local fish species getting along swimmingly, plus seals being fed at 11am and 2.30pm daily. The newest exhibitions concentrate on life on an offshore rig in the North Sea. Closing time varies (from 4pm to 6pm).

On Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August, the museum arranges two-hour boat trips (95kr) on a fishing cutter, with opportunities for fishing and wildlife-spotting (birds and seals).