The Utzon-designed Musikhuset is home to the modern-art collection of Esbjerg Kunstmuseum. In an admirable display of openness (and a nod to restricted space), the Åbne Magasiner (Open Stores) downstairs allows you to look up undisplayed works from the collection. Another benefit: from the museum it’s easy to admire the angles and details of the Utzons’ architectural prowess.