Esbjerg Vandtårn

Esbjerg self-consciously attempted to manufacture a medieval appearance in 1897 when the town architect built the water tower, now conveniently (for tourists) located next door to Musikhuset Esbjerg. Climb up the tower to get your bearings and check out the sweeping port.
Southern Jutland
15.47 MILES
Dominating Ribe’s skyline is the impressive Ribe Cathedral, which dates back to at least 948 (the earliest record of the existence of a bishop in Ribe) –…
12.4 MILES
Near the west-coast resort town of Blåvand, 38km northwest of Esbjerg, is this inspired new museum, which showcases Danish history alongside its knack for…
16.44 MILES
Embrace your inner Viking (ignore any pillaging tendencies, OK?) at this fun, hands-on, open-air museum. It re-creates a slice of life in Viking-era Ribe…
15.62 MILES
An undeniable benefit of being the oldest town in the land is the opportunity to amass an impressive art collection. Ribe’s beautifully restored art…
2.22 MILES
On the waterfront opposite Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet is Esbjerg’s most interesting landmark, Mennesket ved Havet ('Man Meets the Sea'): four stark-white,…
14.52 MILES
About 10km southwest of Ribe, VadehavsCentret is a top-notch information and activity centre and the best source of information about the park. Inside a…
15.44 MILES
For a leisurely stroll that takes in some of Ribe’s handsome half-timbered homes and idyllic cobbled lanes, head along any of the streets radiating out…
13.57 MILES
At low tide, tractors haul buses 11km from VadehavsCentret, driving over the mudflats to deliver visitors to the small outlying island of Mandø. This…
