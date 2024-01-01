Esbjerg Vandtårn

Southern Jutland

Esbjerg self-consciously attempted to manufacture a medieval appearance in 1897 when the town architect built the water tower, now conveniently (for tourists) located next door to Musikhuset Esbjerg. Climb up the tower to get your bearings and check out the sweeping port.

  • Ribe cathedral at sunset, Ribe, Denmark.

    Ribe Domkirke

    15.47 MILES

    Dominating Ribe’s skyline is the impressive Ribe Cathedral, which dates back to at least 948 (the earliest record of the existence of a bishop in Ribe) –…

  • Entrance to the Tirpitz Museum, also called Blavand Bunker Museum.

    Tirpitz

    12.4 MILES

    Near the west-coast resort town of Blåvand, 38km northwest of Esbjerg, is this inspired new museum, which showcases Danish history alongside its knack for…

  • Sculpture of the three norns at the Ribe Vikingecenter.

    Ribe VikingeCenter

    16.44 MILES

    Embrace your inner Viking (ignore any pillaging tendencies, OK?) at this fun, hands-on, open-air museum. It re-creates a slice of life in Viking-era Ribe…

  • Facade of the art museum in a park in Ribe, Denmark.

    Ribe Kunstmuseum

    15.62 MILES

    An undeniable benefit of being the oldest town in the land is the opportunity to amass an impressive art collection. Ribe’s beautifully restored art…

  • The colossal sculpture "Men at Sea" aka "Mennesket ved havet“ by Svend Wiig Hansen on the shore near the Esbjerg's harbor.

    Mennesket ved Havet

    2.22 MILES

    On the waterfront opposite Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet is Esbjerg’s most interesting landmark, Mennesket ved Havet ('Man Meets the Sea'): four stark-white,…

  • VadehavsCentret

    VadehavsCentret

    14.52 MILES

    About 10km southwest of Ribe, VadehavsCentret is a top-notch information and activity centre and the best source of information about the park. Inside a…

  • Homes on cobbled streets in Ribe.

    Historic Ribe

    15.44 MILES

    For a leisurely stroll that takes in some of Ribe’s handsome half-timbered homes and idyllic cobbled lanes, head along any of the streets radiating out…

  • Old dutch windmill on the wadden sea island Mandoe, Denmark.

    Mandø

    13.57 MILES

    At low tide, tractors haul buses 11km from VadehavsCentret, driving over the mudflats to deliver visitors to the small outlying island of Mandø. This…

1. Esbjerg Kunstmuseum

0.03 MILES

The Utzon-designed Musikhuset is home to the modern-art collection of Esbjerg Kunstmuseum. In an admirable display of openness (and a nod to restricted…

2. Musikhuset Esbjerg

0.06 MILES

Famed Danish architect Jørn Utzon (he of the Sydney Opera House) designed Esbjerg’s Music House together with his son, Jan. The performing arts centre…

