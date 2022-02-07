Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a…
Northern Jutland
Northern Jutland, split from the rest of Jutland by the Limfjord, wows visitors with its magnificent light and beautiful barren landscapes of shifting sands. The region is promoted as 'Lysets Land', or the Land of Light, and if you witness the soft blue nuances by the water as day turns into night, you’ll understand how the name came about (and begin to comprehend the region’s appeal to artists).
But it’s not just painters who flock here. Surfers and beach-goers make a beeline for the north the minute the weather turns kind. Families head off to the zoos, aquariums and funparks, and seafood lovers rejoice in the fresh-off-the-boat catches.
The area’s most coveted tourist destination is Skagen, at Denmark’s northern tip. It’s both a civilised haven of chichi restaurants and art museums, and a wild place where nature calls the shots – which sums up the entire region, really.
Explore Northern Jutland
- Grenen
Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a…
- SSkagens Museum
This wonderful gallery showcases the outstanding art that was produced in Skagen between 1870 and 1930. Artists discovered Skagen's luminous light and its…
- RRubjerg Knude
About 14km north of Løkken (en route to the town of Lønstrup) is Rubjerg Knude, an area of sand dunes that show just how Mother Nature calls the shots on…
- LLindholm Høje
The Limfjord was a kind of Viking motorway providing easy, speedy access to the Atlantic for longboat raiding parties. It’s not surprising, then, that the…
- TThy National Park
One of Denmark's handful of newly protected spaces, Thy National Park stretches 55km south along the North Sea coast from Hanstholm to Agger Tange,…
- WWaterfront
The Aalborg waterfront promenade, extending east from Limfjordsbroen, is a great example of urban regeneration, taking what was a scruffy dockside area…
- KKunsten
Housed in a stunning white-marble building designed by the great Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, Kunsten is Aalborg's high-quality museum of modern art…
- UUtzon Center
This impressive 700-sq-metre design and architecture space, with its distinctive silver roofscape, sits pretty on the waterfront. It's the last building…
- GGammel Skagen
There’s a touch of Cape Cod in refined Gammel Skagen ('Old Skagen', also known as Højen), renowned for its gorgeous sunsets, upmarket hotels and well…
