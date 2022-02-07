Getty Images/iStockphoto

Northern Jutland

Northern Jutland, split from the rest of Jutland by the Limfjord, wows visitors with its magnificent light and beautiful barren landscapes of shifting sands. The region is promoted as 'Lysets Land', or the Land of Light, and if you witness the soft blue nuances by the water as day turns into night, you’ll understand how the name came about (and begin to comprehend the region’s appeal to artists).

But it’s not just painters who flock here. Surfers and beach-goers make a beeline for the north the minute the weather turns kind. Families head off to the zoos, aquariums and funparks, and seafood lovers rejoice in the fresh-off-the-boat catches.

The area’s most coveted tourist destination is Skagen, at Denmark’s northern tip. It’s both a civilised haven of chichi restaurants and art museums, and a wild place where nature calls the shots – which sums up the entire region, really.

Explore Northern Jutland

  • Grenen

    Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a…

  • S

    Skagens Museum

    This wonderful gallery showcases the outstanding art that was produced in Skagen between 1870 and 1930. Artists discovered Skagen's luminous light and its…

  • R

    Rubjerg Knude

    About 14km north of Løkken (en route to the town of Lønstrup) is Rubjerg Knude, an area of sand dunes that show just how Mother Nature calls the shots on…

  • L

    Lindholm Høje

    The Limfjord was a kind of Viking motorway providing easy, speedy access to the Atlantic for longboat raiding parties. It’s not surprising, then, that the…

  • T

    Thy National Park

    One of Denmark's handful of newly protected spaces, Thy National Park stretches 55km south along the North Sea coast from Hanstholm to Agger Tange,…

  • W

    Waterfront

    The Aalborg waterfront promenade, extending east from Limfjordsbroen, is a great example of urban regeneration, taking what was a scruffy dockside area…

  • K

    Kunsten

    Housed in a stunning white-marble building designed by the great Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, Kunsten is Aalborg's high-quality museum of modern art…

  • U

    Utzon Center

    This impressive 700-sq-metre design and architecture space, with its distinctive silver roofscape, sits pretty on the waterfront. It's the last building…

  • G

    Gammel Skagen

    There’s a touch of Cape Cod in refined Gammel Skagen ('Old Skagen', also known as Højen), renowned for its gorgeous sunsets, upmarket hotels and well…

