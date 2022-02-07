This beautifully arranged, purpose-built gallery is set on a rural agricultural estate and culminates in a trio of seats surveying a sheep-nibbled bucolic…
Møn, Falster & Lolland
Welcome to Denmark’s ‘South Sea Islands’. OK, you won't get coconut palms and hula skirts…but do expect a fine glimpse of rural Scandinavian island life amid rolling fields of wheat and sugar beet dotted with occasional neolithic tombs.
Møn deserves the most attention, artistically spirited and home to something very unusual for Denmark: cliffs! Several medieval churches feature memorable frescoes, from masterpieces to primitive daubs. Add evocative beaches, enchanted forests and cosy guesthouses, and you’ve got a gem of an island escape.
Less discovered, the twin isles of Lolland-Falster are most famous for the extraordinarily long, sandy beach at Marielyst. Patchworks of farms, lakes and woods make for great cycling; agricultural estates are developing local products; Knuthenborg Safari Park is a national drawcard; and the Dodekalitten make Lolland Denmark's Easter Island. Well, almost.
Rail and/or road bridges mean that connections to southern Zealand don't require a ferry trip.
- FFuglsang Kunstmuseum
This beautifully arranged, purpose-built gallery is set on a rural agricultural estate and culminates in a trio of seats surveying a sheep-nibbled bucolic…
- MMiddelaldercentret
Time-travel to the days of damsels and knights at this recreated early-15th-century medieval village populated by numerous costumed craftspeople at work…
- DDodekalitten
Melding the ideas of contemporary installation art with those of ancient standing stones, this modern henge features six 7m-tall megaliths, each weighing…
- KKlekkende Høj
Viewed from the car park, this neolithic tumulus looks little more than a grassy knoll on a contoured field. But walk 300m through the cornfield and you…
- KKeldby Kirke
Some of Denmark’s most memorable frescoes are splashed across the walls and ceiling of Keldby’s 13th-century brick church. The oldest (1275) yet most…
- MMarielyst Strand
Stretching around 14km along Falster's southeast coast, this paradise strip of dazzling white sand seems to be backed by nothing more than forest and a…
- FFanefjord Kirke
In a rural setting overlooking a pretty inlet, this splendid whitewashed church dates from around 1250, but is most famous for the remarkable frescoes on…
- TThorsvang
Fastidiously detailed and highly atmospheric, this delightful collectors' museum nostalgically recreates 30 mid-20th-century shops and workshops,…
- Møns Klint
One of Denmark's most iconic landscapes, Møn's tree-topped white cliffs rise sharply up to 128m (420ft) above an azure sea with milky-blue shallows…
