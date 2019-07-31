Denmark doesn't have a north–south divide; culturally, spiritually and to a great extent politically, it is divided into Jutland…and all the rest. You'll find an old-fashioned hospitality here and an engaging frankness – Jutlanders stem from hardy fishing and farming stock, and they're proud of their points of difference from big-city Danes.

Then there are those picture-book Jutland landscapes, an incredible melange of windswept sand dunes, boat-filled harbours, glittering lakes and thatch-roofed villages. These are the scenes that have inspired centuries of great Danish art – visit Skagen for a brilliant introduction.

Add to this top-notch museums, ample outdoor adventures, Denmark's oldest town, endless family attractions and the understated cool of 'second city' Aarhus, and you'll come to understand why Copenhagen isn't the only Danish destination to put on your itinerary.