Jutland
Denmark doesn't have a north–south divide; culturally, spiritually and to a great extent politically, it is divided into Jutland…and all the rest. You'll find an old-fashioned hospitality here and an engaging frankness – Jutlanders stem from hardy fishing and farming stock, and they're proud of their points of difference from big-city Danes.
Then there are those picture-book Jutland landscapes, an incredible melange of windswept sand dunes, boat-filled harbours, glittering lakes and thatch-roofed villages. These are the scenes that have inspired centuries of great Danish art – visit Skagen for a brilliant introduction.
Add to this top-notch museums, ample outdoor adventures, Denmark's oldest town, endless family attractions and the understated cool of 'second city' Aarhus, and you'll come to understand why Copenhagen isn't the only Danish destination to put on your itinerary.
Explore Jutland
- Legoland
Mind-blowing Lego models, fun rides and the happy-family magic associated with great theme parks have transformed Legoland into Denmark’s most visited…
- ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum
Inside the cubist, red-brick walls of Aarhus’ showpiece art museum are nine floors of sweeping curves, soaring spaces and white walls showcasing a…
- LLego House
In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks…
- Den Gamle By
The Danes’ seemingly limitless enthusiasm for dressing up and re-creating history reaches its zenith at Den Gamle By. It’s an engaging, picturesque open…
- JJelling Kirke
Inside this small whitewashed church, erected around 1100, are some vividly restored 12th-century frescoes; the main attractions, however, are the two…
- Moesgaard Museum
Don't miss the reinvented Moesgaard Museum, 10km south of the city, housed in a spectacularly designed, award-winning modern space. The star attraction is…
- Grenen
Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a…
- RRibe Domkirke
Dominating Ribe’s skyline is the impressive Ribe Cathedral, which dates back to at least 948 (the earliest record of the existence of a bishop in Ribe) –…
- SSkagens Museum
This wonderful gallery showcases the outstanding art that was produced in Skagen between 1870 and 1930. Artists discovered Skagen's luminous light and its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jutland.
