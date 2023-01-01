Arken Museum of Modern Art

Modern art fans wanting a quick escape from town should consider a trip to Arken. It's best known for its temporary exhibitions, spanning the usual modern art spectrum of site-specific installations, sculpture, painting and mixed-media works. The museum's permanent cache of post-1945 works include creations by Warhol, Damien Hirst and Ai Weiwei, as well as art by heavyweight Danes like Per Kirkeby, Asger Jorn and Olafur Eliasson. There's plenty to keep children intrigued too, including the wonderful sandy beach outside.

To get here from Copenhagen, take the S-train southwest to Ishøj station. From here, you can either catch bus 128 to the museum (five minutes) or walk (2.4km).