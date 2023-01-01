On the right of the Second Courtyard, the Chapel of the Holy Cross (1763) houses the St Vitus Treasury, a spectacular collection of ecclesiastical bling that was founded by Charles IV in the 14th century. Gold and silver reliquaries crusted in diamonds, emeralds and rubies contain saintly relics ranging from fragments of the True Cross to the withered hand of a Holy Innocent.

The oldest items include a reliquary arm of St Vitus dating from the early 10th century, while the most impressive treasures include a gold coronation cross of Charles IV (1370) and a diamond-studded baroque monstrance of 1708.