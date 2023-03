The same Swedish army that looted the famous bronzes in the Wallenstein Garden in 1648 also nicked Rudolf II’s art treasures. This gallery in the castle's beautiful Renaissance stables houses an exhibition of 16th- to 18th-century European art, based on the Habsburg collection that was begun in 1650 to replace the lost paintings. It includes works by Cranach, Holbein, Rubens, Tintoretto and Titian.