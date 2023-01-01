The baroque Šternberg Palace is home to the National Gallery’s collection of European art from ancient Greece and Rome up to the 18th century, including works by Goya and Rembrandt. Fans of medieval altarpieces will be in heaven, and there are also several Rubens, some Brueghels, and a large collection of Bohemian miniatures.

Pride of the gallery is the glowing Feast of the Rosary by Albrecht Dürer, an artist better known for his engravings. Painted in Venice in 1505 as an altarpiece for the church of San Bartolomeo, it was brought to Prague by Rudolf II; in the background, beneath the tree on the right, is the figure of the artist himself.

The gallery was due to reopen in 2020 after renovation work lasting several years.