Overlooking the entrance to Prague Castle, the austerely neoclassical Salm Palace – built in 1810 as a luxury aristocratic residence – provides hanging space for the National Gallery's temporary exhibitions (see website for latest program), and houses the NG's collection of 19th-century Czech art. Tickets can be bought in the glass-fronted information office between the Salm and Schwarzenberg Palaces.

Tickets are valid for seven days, and give admission to all six of the National Gallery's permanent exhibitions: Kinský Palace, Convent of St Agnes, Veletržní Palác, Šternberg Palace, Schwarzenberg Palace and Salm Palace.