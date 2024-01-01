A passage to the north of St Vitus Cathedral leads to the Powder Tower, also called Mihulka, which was built in the 15th century as part of the castle’s defences. Later it became the workshop of cannon- and bell-maker Tomáš Jaroš, who cast the bells for St Vitus Cathedral. Today it houses an exhibition on the history of the Castle Guard.
Powder Tower
Prague
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.04 MILES
Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…
0.53 MILES
Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…
0.06 MILES
Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…
0.8 MILES
This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…
0.63 MILES
Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…
1.25 MILES
Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…
2.22 MILES
While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…
1.38 MILES
More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…
Nearby Prague attractions
0.04 MILES
Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…
2. Great South Tower of St Vitus Cathedral
0.05 MILES
The cathedral's bell tower was left unfinished in the 15th century; its soaring Gothic lines are capped by a Renaissance gallery added in the late 16th…
0.06 MILES
Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…
0.07 MILES
The Old Royal Palace is one of the oldest parts of Prague Castle, dating from 1135. It was originally used only by Czech princesses, but from the 13th to…
0.07 MILES
Housed in the Gothic vaults beneath the Old Royal Palace, this huge and impressive collection of artefacts ranks alongside the Lobkowicz Palace as one of…
6. St George Slaying the Dragon
0.07 MILES
Standing in Prague Castle's third courtyard is a copy of a 14th-century bronze figure of St George slaying the dragon; the original is on display in the…
0.08 MILES
A noteworthy feature near St Vitus Cathedral is a 16m-tall granite monolith dedicated to the victims of WWI, designed by Slovene architect Jože Plečník in…
0.09 MILES
The most beautiful of the Royal Garden’s buildings is the Ball-Game House, a masterpiece of Renaissance sgraffito built in 1569, where the Habsburgs once…