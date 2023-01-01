Story of Prague Castle

Housed in the Gothic vaults beneath the Old Royal Palace, this huge and impressive collection of artefacts ranks alongside the Lobkowicz Palace as one of the most interesting exhibits in the castle. It traces 1000 years of the castle’s history, from the building of the first wooden palisade to the present day, illustrated by models of the site at various stages in its development.

The exhibits include the grave of a 9th-century warrior discovered in the castle grounds, the helmet and chain mail that may have been worn by St Wenceslas, and replicas of the Bohemian crown jewels, including the gold crown of St Wenceslas made for Charles IV in 1346 from the gold of the original Přemysl crown. Anyone with a serious interest in Prague Castle should visit here first as an orientation.

Admission is included with Prague Castle Tour A tickets.