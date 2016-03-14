3 Days trip from Prague to Moravia and surroundings

You will enjoy 3 full days of exploring the beautiful cities of the Czech Republic.Day One: After pick-up you at your hotel at 8:00 am will head to the city of Třebíč where you will enjoy a tour though the city and enjoy lunch in a local restaurant. The beginning of Třebíč are dated back to the 11th and 12th century, when the princes of Moravia founded a Benedictine monastery here. Třebíč was an important center of the Jewish culture in Moravia and the uniquely preserved Jewish ghetto is a silent memento to the coexistence of Jews and Christians. The Jewish quarter with a high urban density constitutes more than 120 houses, which are accompanied by buildings of former Jewish institutions – town hall, school, rabbinate and poorhouse. Than move on to Tugendhat villa where we would like to inform you that a tour of this monument is so popular that it’s sold out 6 months in advance. In case of failure to provide tour to the villa will be inspected only from the outside. After the tour, go to the village of Lednice which was inscribed on the UNESCO Heritage List in 1996. Here you will find your accommodation for the night, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant and visit of wine cellar which is important for this region.Day Two: After breakfast (around 9.00 am) you will go to visit the beautiful chateau of Lednice. The area of Lednice-Valtice, as one of the treasures of cultural and natural heritage, is along with its historical objects, garden architecture, ponds, and a network of cycling roads considered to be the largest manmade area in Europe. Have lunch in a typical Czech restaurant and relish the opportunity to try Czech cuisine. After break lunch go to visit second chateau for Lednice-Valtice area. The first written mention about Valtice is from the January 10, 1193. This aristocratic residence has remained in the property of the Liechtensteins until 1945 and was their main representative place.After full-day exploring of chateaus will go to village Vranov where find the lovely accomodation and have a dinner in a local restaurant.Day Three: After breakfast (around 8.30 am), make a visit of Vranov Castle for a tour with a local guide. Vranov nad Dyjí is a chateau in the homonymic town of Vranov nad Dyjí in the South Moravia. It lies on the Dyje river, 3 km north from the Austrian border. t was built by the Dukes of Bohemia to defend the southern border of Moravia against raids from the neighbouring Austrian. After the tour move to town of Telč where have a break and lunch. The historical center, enclosed with ponds and gates, has held its distinctive image for centuries, since the times of Zachariáš of Hradec. Last stop of the day be a chateau Červená Lhota which is a former fortress and was constructed in the middle of the 14th century. After all exploring will travel back to Prague, arriving there around 18.00.