Welcome to Moravia
Top experiences in Moravia
Recent articles
Moravia activities
Vienna Sightseeing Day Trip from Prague
Your day trip to Vienna begins as you depart Prague and take a comfortable coach ride south through the stunning landscapes of Bohemia and Moravia. After three to four hours of driving along Danube, Europe's longest river, arrive in Vienna, the home of Sigmund Freud.Vienna, the seat of the Habsburg Empire during the 18th century, is a beautiful medieval and Baroque city and its historic center is UNESCO World Heritage listed.With your guide, travel across the famous Ringstrasse, a magnificent boulevard that Emperor Franz Joseph built in the 1880s on the site of demolished city walls. Along the way, see Vienna’s majestic buildings, palaces and museums, including Schwarzenberg Square, the State Opera, Neue Burg (a part of the Hofburg), the building of Parliament and the History Museum. Pass beautiful public gardens and parks, enjoy panoramic views of the city, and listen as your guide tells you about the historical importance of each site.Next, head to Vienna´s southern border, where you can view Schönbrunn (the former summer residence of the imperial family) and its beautiful reservoir. After exploring the gardens and chateau on your own, you will return by bus to the center of the city for a tour of the Hofburg, the former imperial residence of Vienna. Then, take a guided tour of St Stephen´s Cathedral.After your guided tour, enjoy free time for lunch or shopping before enjoying a relaxing journey back to Prague.
Day Trip from Prague to the UNESCO Towns of Trebic and Telc
After a pick up at 8 am from your hotel in Prague, board your comfortable air-conditioned minivan and begin your 2-hour trip through the Czech countryside. Head first for Třebíč, a town that dates back to the 11th century when the princes of Moravia founded a Benedictine monastery. Follow your guide on a walking tour of the town. Visit the UNESCO-listed, romanesque St. Procopius Basilica and explore the well-preserved Jewish Quarter, a potent reminder of the long coexistence of Jews and Christians. Next, take lunch in local restaurant where you can try typical Czech cuisine. After lunch, make a visit to the town of Telč, which was founded after the victory of the Prince of Moravia, Otto II against the Prince of Bohemia, Břetislav, in 1099. The UNESCO-listed historical center, bordered by ponds and gates, has maintained its distinctive image for centuries, since the times of Zachariáš of Hradec.After a day's exploration, head back to Prague and get dropped off back at your at your hotel at around 7:30pm.
Prague Food by Foot Walking Tour with Food-loving local guide
Join us as we make a whirlwind tour of Prague’s food, drink, and cultural scene. This is more than just a food tour, this is a chance to get to know the people, the lifestyle, the history, and ups and downs of the city. It’s a cultural excursion set around good food, drink, and conviviality — just as a food tour should be! We’ll start things out right in a modern bistro with a knack for things homemade. A short walk through an up-and-coming neighbourhood in Prague will show us that even the parts outside the centre are well worth exploring and learning about, and will leave you wanting more food. Not to worry though, because before long we’ll be sitting in a modern classic Czech pub, enjoying a homemade soda or a lager paired with some traditional pub fare from locally sourced ingredients. This boozer is a great place to learn a bit about the history of the region and how seriously we take our beer. Although we love our pubs dearly, our next place is a mere stone’s throw away and we don’t want to keep it waiting. This restaurant/bakery was awarded the Bib Gourmand in the 2017 Michelin Guide, and they don’t disappoint. With a focus on homemade and homegrown, this place is a paradise for your tastebuds. They play with fermentation, wood-fire baking and roasting, as well as natural foods and herbs. Sound intriguing? You should taste it. Continuing along the old dusty path (possibly literally), we’ll have ourselves a quick digestif from a family-owned, all-natural distillery whose plums come from the environmentally protected region of the White Carpathians — a real taste of our Moravia region. Our feet will have a short break as we take public transit towards another stunning neighbourhood. There, we’ll have house-roasted coffee and cake at a cosy café before making our way to a beer garden in a park and catching a stunning view of our city that is to die for.
3 Days trip from Prague to Moravia and surroundings
You will enjoy 3 full days of exploring the beautiful cities of the Czech Republic.Day One: After pick-up you at your hotel at 8:00 am will head to the city of Třebíč where you will enjoy a tour though the city and enjoy lunch in a local restaurant. The beginning of Třebíč are dated back to the 11th and 12th century, when the princes of Moravia founded a Benedictine monastery here. Třebíč was an important center of the Jewish culture in Moravia and the uniquely preserved Jewish ghetto is a silent memento to the coexistence of Jews and Christians. The Jewish quarter with a high urban density constitutes more than 120 houses, which are accompanied by buildings of former Jewish institutions – town hall, school, rabbinate and poorhouse. Than move on to Tugendhat villa where we would like to inform you that a tour of this monument is so popular that it’s sold out 6 months in advance. In case of failure to provide tour to the villa will be inspected only from the outside. After the tour, go to the village of Lednice which was inscribed on the UNESCO Heritage List in 1996. Here you will find your accommodation for the night, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant and visit of wine cellar which is important for this region.Day Two: After breakfast (around 9.00 am) you will go to visit the beautiful chateau of Lednice. The area of Lednice-Valtice, as one of the treasures of cultural and natural heritage, is along with its historical objects, garden architecture, ponds, and a network of cycling roads considered to be the largest manmade area in Europe. Have lunch in a typical Czech restaurant and relish the opportunity to try Czech cuisine. After break lunch go to visit second chateau for Lednice-Valtice area. The first written mention about Valtice is from the January 10, 1193. This aristocratic residence has remained in the property of the Liechtensteins until 1945 and was their main representative place.After full-day exploring of chateaus will go to village Vranov where find the lovely accomodation and have a dinner in a local restaurant.Day Three: After breakfast (around 8.30 am), make a visit of Vranov Castle for a tour with a local guide. Vranov nad Dyjí is a chateau in the homonymic town of Vranov nad Dyjí in the South Moravia. It lies on the Dyje river, 3 km north from the Austrian border. t was built by the Dukes of Bohemia to defend the southern border of Moravia against raids from the neighbouring Austrian. After the tour move to town of Telč where have a break and lunch. The historical center, enclosed with ponds and gates, has held its distinctive image for centuries, since the times of Zachariáš of Hradec. Last stop of the day be a chateau Červená Lhota which is a former fortress and was constructed in the middle of the 14th century. After all exploring will travel back to Prague, arriving there around 18.00.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Katowice International Airport to Ostrava City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Ostrava will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Ostrava city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Silesian Ostrava Castle or the iconic New Town Hall. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Ostrava. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Ostrava Leos Janácek Airport to Ostrava City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Ostrava. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Ostrava city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Silesian Ostrava Castleor the iconic Cathedral of the Divine Saviour. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Ostrava to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.