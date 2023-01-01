Kroměříž Museum

The biggest draw here is a permanent collection of the works of Czech painter and graphic artist Max Švabinský, who was born in Kroměříž in 1873. Several rooms of Švabinský's paintings and sketches are located on the 1st floor, while the top floor is dedicated to wildlife. The cellar holds an interesting exhibition of archaeological finds (information in Czech only).

For art fans, also worth seeing are Švabinský's lunettes (arched paintings) on the walls of the Franciscan monastery that now houses the Hotel Octárna. The paintings were originally intended for Prague's National Theatre.