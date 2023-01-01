St Michael's Church

This beautiful church on Žerotínovo náměstí dates from the 13th century, and was given the current baroque makeover from 1676 to 1703. The church is topped by an ageing green dome and a robust baroque interior with a rare painting of a pregnant Virgin Mary. Wrapped around the entire block is an active Dominican seminary (Dominikánský klášter). At the time of research the interior was undergoing thorough renovation, though the building was still open to the public.