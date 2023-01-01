The Unesco-protected Archbishop's Chateau dates from the late 17th century and is Kroměříž’s big-ticket sight. Its 84m-high baroque tower, visible for kilometres around, is the main attraction, along with impressive interiors boasting baroque and rococo murals, an impressive art gallery with works by the Venetian master Titian (including The Flaying of Marsyas) and other luminaries, as well as the castle grounds.

Entry is by guided tour only, and several different tours are available (see the website). Most visitors will be satisfied with the 90-minute main tour of the historic rooms, referred to as the 'reprezentační sály' tour. The beautiful gardens below the castle are open year-round and free to visit.