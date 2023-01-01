St Wenceslas Cathedral

This magnificent cathedral, the seat of the Olomouc Archbishop, was originally a Romanesque basilica that was first consecrated way back in 1131. It was rebuilt several times, before finally (in the 1880s) having the neo-Gothic makeover you see today. The cathedral hides some intriguing stories, including the 1306 murder of King Wenceslas III of Bohemia, at the age of 16, in the adjoining house. He was the last male ruler of the Přemyslid line, and the murder remains unsolved.