There's always something exciting happening at the region's most important art museum. Rotating exhibitions, scattered over two floors, draw from the museum's extensive holdings of some 185,000 works of art and highlight the best in architecture, graphics, photography and the visual arts. Entry is free on Sundays.

You can buy a combined ticket (adult/child 150/75Kč) that includes admission to Olomouc's Archdiocesan Museum.