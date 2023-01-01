Holy Trinity Column

The town's pride and joy is this 35m-high baroque sculpture that dominates Horní náměstí and is a popular meeting spot for local residents. The trinity column was built between 1716 and 1754 and is allegedly the biggest single baroque sculpture in Central Europe. In 2000 the column was added to Unesco's World Heritage Site list.

The individual statues depict a bewildering array of Catholic religious motifs, including the Holy Trinity, the 12 Apostles, the assumption of Mary, and some of the best-known saints. There's a small chapel at the base of the column that’s sometimes open during the day for you to poke your nose in.