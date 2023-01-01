The impressive holdings of the Archdiocesan Museum trace the history of Olomouc back 1000 years. The thoughtful layout, with helpful English signage, takes you through the original Romanesque foundations of Olomouc Castle, and highlights the cultural and artistic development of the city during the Gothic and baroque periods. Don't miss the magnificent Troyer Coach, definitely the stretch limo of the 18th century. Entry is free on Sundays.

Spring for the English-language audio guide (50Kč) to get more out of the visit. You can buy a combined ticket (adult/child 150/100Kč) that includes admission to Olomouc's Museum of Modern Art.