It's a region of surprising variety. Český Krumlov, with its riverside setting and Renaissance castle, is in a class by itself, but lesser-known towns such as Třeboň in the south and Loket in the west exude an unexpected charm. Big cities like České Budějovice and Plzeň offer great museums and restaurants, while the famed 19th-century spa towns of western Bohemia retain an old-world lustre.
On this guided Prague sightseeing tour, your driver will take you to the city’s famous sites, like the State Opera, National Museum and Wenceslas Square. Admire the statue of St Wenceslas, the patron saint of Bohemia. Then, continue across Charles Square along the banks of the River Vltava to Charles Bridge, the Rudolfinum, and across the river to Prague Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.You'll have the opportunity to walk around the castle courtyards, where you will see St Vitus Cathedral, the seat of the Archbishop of Prague. Visit the Royal Palace and Golden Lane, the legendary place of the mysterious alchemists.Your coach will then take you across the River Vltava to the Old Town, where you’ll pass through the former Jewish Quarter. In the Old Town Square, see the St Nicholas Church, the Tyn Cathedral and the historical Old Town Hall with its world-famous astronomical clock and 12 apostles dating back to 1410. Conclude your tour near the modern city center.
Meet your guide in central Prague and make your way to the main bus station. Then, board the bus for Kutná Hora, the Czech Republic’s ‘City of Silver’ — a 13th-century silver mining town in central Bohemia that competed with Prague for power and riches in the Middle Ages.Admire the Bohemian countryside, arrive in Kutná Hora and head for your first stop, the Sedlec Ossuary. On the way, hear more about Kutná’s history and how the town grew after the establishment of the Sedlec Monastery, a sanctuary for Cistercian monks, in the 12th century.Head inside the Sedlec Ossuary and gape at the macabre, bone-made interior. Inspect the chandelier and furnishings made entirely from human bones, and hear how the interior contains the skeletons of around 40,000 people. As you take in the bone creations, you’ll understand completely why the ossuary draws flocks of visitors.Next, head for Kutná’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, a treasure chest of medieval architecture. Visit the magnificent Gothic Church of St Barbara and marvel at its echoing interior, replete with frescoes that show medieval miners. As you walk round, hear how the church was dedicated to St Barbara, the patron saint of miners, and was part of Kutná’s efforts to rival Prague.After, delve further into the romantic streets and squares, passing gems such as the Italian Court — the former Royal Mint — and the fortified Hrádek palace.Make a brief stop for lunch (own expense), and then check out more Kutná highlights, including the Knight’s Hall and richly carved Plague Column, before catching your return bus.Your tour ends back in central Prague, when you say goodbye to your guide at the station.
Beer has been brewed in the town of Pilsen since it was founded in 1295. However, the pilsner known around the world today is connected with the name of Pilsner Urquell, brewed in the Prazdroj brewery dating back to 1842. Brewers the world over have tried in vain to imitate the unique taste of Pilsner Urquell! Your factory visit will show you how pilsner was brewed and drunk in the past, and how it is brewed and drunk today. You'll visit the museum's collection documenting the brewery's 150-year history, and have lunch in the brewery's restaurant U Salzmannu (included in the tour price).The Czech Republic's most famous glass factory is situated in the small town of Nizbor on the River Berounka (a tributary of the Vltava River), around an hour's drive from Prague. The factory tour reveals the complete history of glass production in Bohemia. You will also have the opportunity to buy glass products at the glass factory, at discounted prices.
Your day trip to Vienna begins as you depart Prague and take a comfortable coach ride south through the stunning landscapes of Bohemia and Moravia. After three to four hours of driving along Danube, Europe's longest river, arrive in Vienna, the home of Sigmund Freud.Vienna, the seat of the Habsburg Empire during the 18th century, is a beautiful medieval and Baroque city and its historic center is UNESCO World Heritage listed.With your guide, travel across the famous Ringstrasse, a magnificent boulevard that Emperor Franz Joseph built in the 1880s on the site of demolished city walls. Along the way, see Vienna’s majestic buildings, palaces and museums, including Schwarzenberg Square, the State Opera, Neue Burg (a part of the Hofburg), the building of Parliament and the History Museum. Pass beautiful public gardens and parks, enjoy panoramic views of the city, and listen as your guide tells you about the historical importance of each site.Next, head to Vienna´s southern border, where you can view Schönbrunn (the former summer residence of the imperial family) and its beautiful reservoir. After exploring the gardens and chateau on your own, you will return by bus to the center of the city for a tour of the Hofburg, the former imperial residence of Vienna. Then, take a guided tour of St Stephen´s Cathedral.After your guided tour, enjoy free time for lunch or shopping before enjoying a relaxing journey back to Prague.
Meet your expert guide at Wenceslas Square in central Prague. Then, as a curtain raiser for your walking tour, admire the square's statue of King Wenceslas I, who served as the Duke of Bohemia between 924 and 929. As you gaze at the king, hear about Prague’s role as the historical capital of Bohemia — the ancient land that takes up most of the western Czech Republic — and how its culture, art and thinking have shaped today’s Czech nation.Then, start your walk and listen as your guide explains how Bohemia’s 20th-century dissidents have influenced the recent fortunes of the Czech people. Hear specifically about the Bohemian Václav Havel, who led Prague’s 1989 Velvet Revolution in Wenceslas Square, going on to become president of the Czech Republic. Walk through an alleyway known for its political graffiti and art, and then switch your attention to traditional Bohemian foods as you visit a lane filled with bakeries and pastry shops.Stop to try a typical sweet or savory pastry, such as a sugar-dusted trdelnik, and then stroll past Prague’s oldest pub where the iconic Czech beer, Pilsner Urquell, has been served since 1843.View some subversive statues by modern Czech artist David Černý, and then pause to sample Prague’s favorite after-work snack — oblozene chlebicky — bite-sized, open-face breads piled with goodies such as meats, cheeses and egg.Call at a café where the ‘green fairy’ of absinthe fired the creativity of some great artists, and then ride the metro to the gritty Vršovice district. Run your tastebuds by some local delicacies and drinks at a café, and amble through a beautiful park in Vinohrady on route to the funky Žižkov neighborhood.Here, see the Soviet-era Žižkov TV Tower, another showcase for Černý’s statues, and visit a Pivoteka microbrewery to enjoy two delicious tasting beers.After a final food stop, your tour ends at Old Town Square. Say goodbye to your guide and get directions back to your hotel, or ask for your guide's tips on nearby bars or food stops if you want to continue exploring.Please note: the order of activities described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Meet-up with your guide at midday and start the 1-hour trek to Kutna Hora's bone ossuary, one of the most well-known burial grounds in the world. This chapel is decorated with more than 40 000 human bones, which are arranged into a chandelier, a Schwarzenberg Coat-of-Arms, and numerous other decorative touches. Kutná Hora has been on the UNESCO list of cultural heritage sites since 1995.But there is far more to see to this town than skeleton-made furniture. Kutná Hora was once the second richest city in the Kingdom of Bohemia, thanks to its medieval silver mining centre. The former wealth of the town is reflected today in the variety of architectural monuments and the preserved structure of the town centre. Our tour of Kutná Hora will take you to the Neo-Gothic St Barbara’s Cathedral, through the streets of Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque town houses and to visit a unique stone fountain from the 15th century.Be transferred back to the meeting point on central Prague at tour's end.