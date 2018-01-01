Prague History and Bohemian Culture Tour

Meet your expert guide at Wenceslas Square in central Prague. Then, as a curtain raiser for your walking tour, admire the square's statue of King Wenceslas I, who served as the Duke of Bohemia between 924 and 929. As you gaze at the king, hear about Prague’s role as the historical capital of Bohemia — the ancient land that takes up most of the western Czech Republic — and how its culture, art and thinking have shaped today’s Czech nation.Then, start your walk and listen as your guide explains how Bohemia’s 20th-century dissidents have influenced the recent fortunes of the Czech people. Hear specifically about the Bohemian Václav Havel, who led Prague’s 1989 Velvet Revolution in Wenceslas Square, going on to become president of the Czech Republic. Walk through an alleyway known for its political graffiti and art, and then switch your attention to traditional Bohemian foods as you visit a lane filled with bakeries and pastry shops.Stop to try a typical sweet or savory pastry, such as a sugar-dusted trdelnik, and then stroll past Prague’s oldest pub where the iconic Czech beer, Pilsner Urquell, has been served since 1843.View some subversive statues by modern Czech artist David Černý, and then pause to sample Prague’s favorite after-work snack — oblozene chlebicky — bite-sized, open-face breads piled with goodies such as meats, cheeses and egg.Call at a café where the ‘green fairy’ of absinthe fired the creativity of some great artists, and then ride the metro to the gritty Vršovice district. Run your tastebuds by some local delicacies and drinks at a café, and amble through a beautiful park in Vinohrady on route to the funky Žižkov neighborhood.Here, see the Soviet-era Žižkov TV Tower, another showcase for Černý’s statues, and visit a Pivoteka microbrewery to enjoy two delicious tasting beers.After a final food stop, your tour ends at Old Town Square. Say goodbye to your guide and get directions back to your hotel, or ask for your guide's tips on nearby bars or food stops if you want to continue exploring.Please note: the order of activities described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.