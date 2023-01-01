Hluboká Chateau was built by Přemysl rulers in the 13th century and the building changed ownership several times until it landed in the hands of the Schwarzenberg noble family in the 17th century. They gave the castle its English Tudor makeover, modelled on Britain's Windsor Castle, in 1871, adding turrets, towers, crenellations and sumptuous wood-panelled interiors. The chateau's extensive landscaped gardens are open daily year-round, free of charge. Entry to the chateau is by guided tour only.

The main one-hour English-language Tour 1 (called ‘Representation Rooms’ on the website) focuses on the Schwarzenberg family's ornate reception rooms, including the grandiose dining room and library, and the private apartments of Duchess Eleonora. The second tour is a shorter winter itinerary that covers much of the same ground as the first tour. Tours 3 and 4 explore more suites of apartments and the castle's massive kitchen, respectively. There is separate admission to the castle tower.