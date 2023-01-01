Bechyně Gate & Kotnov Tower

The Bechyně Gate, just next to the ruins of Kotnov Castle, is the last of the town's original Gothic portals to remain standing, and it still retains the look it had some 500 years ago. It houses a small museum with a permanent exhibition entitled 'Life and Work in Medieval Society', focused mainly on how peasants lived. Climb to the top of the adjacent 15th-century Kotnov Tower for a broad view over the city and the Lužnice River.

The gate and tower were closed for renovation at the time of research but are expected to re-open in 2020.