Třeboň Chateau

Třeboň's main attraction is its Renaissance chateau, which includes a museum displaying furniture and weapons. Today's chateau dates from 1611, the replacement for a Gothic castle destroyed by fire. Originally built by the Rožmberk family, it then became one of the main residences of the Schwarzenbergs.

Entry is by one of three guided tours (prices are for Czech-language tours): tour A (120Kč) takes you through the castle's Renaissance interiors; tour B (120Kč) focuses on the Schwarzenberg family's 19th-century private apartments; and tour C (80Kč; July and August only) the stables, kennels, cellars and casemates.