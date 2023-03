The dominating, 72m Gothic-Renaissance Black Tower was built in 1553. Climb its 225 steps (yes, we counted them) for fine views. The tower's two bells ‒ the Marta (1723) and Budvar (1995; a gift from the brewery) ‒ are rung daily at noon.

Beside the tower is the Cathedral of St Nicholas (Katedrála sv Mikuláše), built as a church in the 13th century, rebuilt in 1649, then made a cathedral in 1784.