The attractive arcaded buildings grouped around Samson's Fountain (Samsonova kašna; 1727) constitute the biggest town square in the country, 133m on each side. Among the architectural treats is the 1555 Renaissance town hall (Radnice), which received a baroque facelift in 1731. The figures on the balustrade – Justice, Wisdom, Courage and Prudence – are matched by an exotic quartet of bronze gargoyles.