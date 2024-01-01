One of the oldest buildings in České Budějovice, this church and monastery complex goes back nearly to the founding of the city itself, dating from the mid-13th century. The overall style is Gothic, with baroque elements added later. Among the highlights of a peek inside are the many decorative elements and statues dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries.
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin
České Budějovice
