Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin

České Budějovice

LoginSave

One of the oldest buildings in České Budějovice, this church and monastery complex goes back nearly to the founding of the city itself, dating from the mid-13th century. The overall style is Gothic, with baroque elements added later. Among the highlights of a peek inside are the many decorative elements and statues dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View of Cesky Krumlov Castle seen across town's rooftops, Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

    Český Krumlov State Castle

    13.34 MILES

    Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…

  • Hluboká Chateau

    Hluboká Chateau

    5.4 MILES

    Hluboká Chateau was built by Přemysl rulers in the 13th century and the building changed ownership several times until it landed in the hands of the…

  • Egon Schiele Art Centrum

    Egon Schiele Art Centrum

    13.5 MILES

    This excellent private gallery houses a small retro­spective of the celebrated and controversial Viennese painter Egon Schiele (1890–1918). Schiele's…

  • Castle Museum & Tower

    Castle Museum & Tower

    13.33 MILES

    Located within the castle complex, this small museum and adjoining tower is an ideal option if you don't have the time or energy for a full castle tour…

  • Náměstí Svornosti

    Náměstí Svornosti

    13.46 MILES

    The centre of the Old Town is defined by náměstí Svornosti, with its 16th-century Town Hall and Marian Plague Column, dating from 1716. Several buildings…

  • Třeboň Chateau

    Třeboň Chateau

    13.67 MILES

    Třeboň's main attraction is its Renaissance chateau, which includes a museum displaying furniture and weapons. Today's chateau dates from 1611, the…

  • Rybník Svět

    Rybník Svět

    13.73 MILES

    This is one of hundreds of fish ponds in the region that date back centuries to when this part of Bohemia first developed fish-raising and harvesting…

  • Black Tower

    Black Tower

    0.18 MILES

    The dominating, 72m Gothic-Renaissance Black Tower was built in 1553. Climb its 225 steps (yes, we counted them) for fine views. The tower's two bells ‒…

View more attractions

Nearby České Budějovice attractions

1. South Bohemian Motorcycle Museum

0.02 MILES

There are dozens of historic bikes on display in this museum, housed in the unlikely setting of a 16th-century Gothic granary, later used as a salt…

2. Rabenštejn Tower

0.13 MILES

This tower, part of the city's original fortifications dating back to the 15th century, is home to a small exhibition of historical weapons and body…

3. Náměstí Přemysla Otakara II

0.14 MILES

The attractive arcaded buildings grouped around Samson's Fountain (Samsonova kašna; 1727) constitute the biggest town square in the country, 133m on each…

4. Black Tower

0.18 MILES

The dominating, 72m Gothic-Renaissance Black Tower was built in 1553. Climb its 225 steps (yes, we counted them) for fine views. The tower's two bells ‒…

5. Iron Maiden Tower

0.2 MILES

The 15th-century Iron Maiden Tower is a crumbling former prison (and, legend has it, a torture chamber) and one of the few remaining bits of the Old Town…

6. Museum of South Bohemia

0.32 MILES

Founded in 1877, the revamped Museum of South Bohemia holds an enormous collection of historic books, coins, military objects, folk art and displays on…

7. Budweiser Budvar Brewery

1.29 MILES

One of the highlights of a trip to České Budějovice is a chance to see where original Budweiser beer was born. Brewery tours depart daily at 2pm (plus…

8. Hluboká Chateau

5.4 MILES

Hluboká Chateau was built by Přemysl rulers in the 13th century and the building changed ownership several times until it landed in the hands of the…