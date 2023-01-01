This is one of hundreds of fish ponds in the region that date back centuries to when this part of Bohemia first developed fish-raising and harvesting techniques. Marked trails will lead you around the lake and to other similar fish ponds in the region.

A leisurely 12km route runs around Rybník Svět on a well-marked trail (around four hours), beginning just south of the Regent Brewery. The trail is flagged with 16 information boards in Czech, German and English; ask at the Tourist Information Centre for a map.