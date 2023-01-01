Hussite Museum

Situated in Tábor's former late-Gothic Town Hall (Stará radnice), this museum traces the origins of the Hussite movement in the Czech lands. The exhibition starts with a 10-minute film (with English subtitles) on life in medieval Europe, which sets the stage for the entry of the Hussites in the 15th century. The history of the Hussites is presented chronologically, though the layout is confusing and English signage is spotty. English-language audio guides are available to help you make sense of it.

Here you'll also find the entrance to the underground passages below the Old Town. A reduced-price combined entry ticket is available to visit both.