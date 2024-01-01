Church of Our Lord's Transfiguration on Mt Tábor

Bohemia

LoginSave

There has been a church here, on the square's northern side, for several centuries. This building dates from the mid-15th century and replaced a wooden structure. The basic style is Gothic, though reconstructions over the years have added Renaissance and baroque elements. The tower soars some 75m (200 steps) and offers sweeping views over Tábor.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Konopiště Chateau

    Konopiště Chateau

    25.24 MILES

    Archduke Franz Ferdinand d’Este, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, is famous for being dead – it was his assassination in Sarajevo in 1914 that sparked…

  • Hluboká Chateau

    Hluboká Chateau

    26.95 MILES

    Hluboká Chateau was built by Přemysl rulers in the 13th century and the building changed ownership several times until it landed in the hands of the…

  • Hussite Museum

    Hussite Museum

    0.03 MILES

    Situated in Tábor's former late-Gothic Town Hall (Stará radnice), this museum traces the origins of the Hussite movement in the Czech lands. The…

  • Třeboň Chateau

    Třeboň Chateau

    28.87 MILES

    Třeboň's main attraction is its Renaissance chateau, which includes a museum displaying furniture and weapons. Today's chateau dates from 1611, the…

  • Rybník Svět

    Rybník Svět

    29.02 MILES

    This is one of hundreds of fish ponds in the region that date back centuries to when this part of Bohemia first developed fish-raising and harvesting…

  • Bechyně Gate & Kotnov Tower

    Bechyně Gate & Kotnov Tower

    0.27 MILES

    The Bechyně Gate, just next to the ruins of Kotnov Castle, is the last of the town's original Gothic portals to remain standing, and it still retains the…

  • Underground Passages

    Underground Passages

    0.02 MILES

    At the Hussite Museum in the former Town Hall, you'll find the entrance to a fascinating 650m stretch of underground passageways, which you can visit by…

  • Church of the Virgin Mary & St Giles

    Church of the Virgin Mary & St Giles

    28.76 MILES

    This stately Gothic church and attached Augustine monastery complex date to the 14th century. Peek inside the church to see original late-Gothic artwork…

View more attractions

Nearby Bohemia attractions

1. Underground Passages

0.02 MILES

At the Hussite Museum in the former Town Hall, you'll find the entrance to a fascinating 650m stretch of underground passageways, which you can visit by…

2. Haunted Underground

0.02 MILES

Descend into the medieval cellar of a 500-year-old town house to find a spooky netherworld of vampires, ghosts, alchemists and mummies. The atmosphere is…

3. Hussite Museum

0.03 MILES

Situated in Tábor's former late-Gothic Town Hall (Stará radnice), this museum traces the origins of the Hussite movement in the Czech lands. The…

4. Žižkovo Náměstí

0.03 MILES

Tabor's handsome main square is lined with late-Gothic, Renaissance and baroque houses. In the middle is a fountain (1567) and a commanding statue of the…

5. Bechyně Gate & Kotnov Tower

0.27 MILES

The Bechyně Gate, just next to the ruins of Kotnov Castle, is the last of the town's original Gothic portals to remain standing, and it still retains the…

6. St George Museum

25.23 MILES

This museum, housed beneath the southern terrace of Konopiště chateau, is testament to one of Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s obsessions: St George. Here he…

7. Konopiště Chateau

25.24 MILES

Archduke Franz Ferdinand d’Este, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, is famous for being dead – it was his assassination in Sarajevo in 1914 that sparked…

8. South Bohemian Aleš Gallery

26.91 MILES

Excellent gallery housed in a former jízdárna (riding school) next to Hluboká Chateau. The permanent exhibition mixes modern and historical art concepts…