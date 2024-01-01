There has been a church here, on the square's northern side, for several centuries. This building dates from the mid-15th century and replaced a wooden structure. The basic style is Gothic, though reconstructions over the years have added Renaissance and baroque elements. The tower soars some 75m (200 steps) and offers sweeping views over Tábor.
Church of Our Lord's Transfiguration on Mt Tábor
Bohemia
