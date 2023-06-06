Overview

Plzeň (Pilsen in German) is famed among beer-heads worldwide as the mother lode of all lagers, the fountain of eternal froth. Pilsner lager was invented here in 1842. It’s the home of Pilsner Urquell (Plzeňský prazdroj), the world’s first and arguably best lager beer – ‘Urquell’ (in German; prazdroj in Czech) means ‘original source’ – and beer drinkers from around the world flock to worship at the Pilsner Urquell brewery.