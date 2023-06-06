Shop
Plzeň (Pilsen in German) is famed among beer-heads worldwide as the mother lode of all lagers, the fountain of eternal froth. Pilsner lager was invented here in 1842. It’s the home of Pilsner Urquell (Plzeňský prazdroj), the world’s first and arguably best lager beer – ‘Urquell’ (in German; prazdroj in Czech) means ‘original source’ – and beer drinkers from around the world flock to worship at the Pilsner Urquell brewery.
Plzeň's most popular attraction is the tour of the Pilsner Urquell Brewery, in operation since 1842 and arguably home to the world's best beer. Entry is…
Kids will have a ball at this high-tech, interactive science centre where they can play with infrared cameras, magnets and many other instructive and fun…
This extraordinary 60-minute guided tour explores the passageways below the old city. The earliest were probably dug in the 14th century, perhaps for beer…
Fans of early-modern architecture will want to tour this restored villa, designed by renowned architect Adolf Loos. In the 1920s and '30s Loos designed…
Plzeň's impressive main museum is generally held back by a lack of information in English, though a couple of the exhibitions, including an enthralling…
Gigantic St Bartholomew Church looms over the surrounding facades from the centre of náměstí Republiky. The early years of the church are shrouded in…
The Patton Memorial details the liberation of Plzeň in May 1945 by the American army, under General George S Patton. Especially poignant are the…
Housed in a former tram depot, this 'makerspace' is a creative hub that provides working space for tech start-ups, artists and craftspeople, and houses…