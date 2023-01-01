Fans of early-modern architecture will want to tour this restored villa, designed by renowned architect Adolf Loos. In the 1920s and '30s Loos designed several interiors in Plzeň, though this house, created for industrialist Jan Brummel and his family, is considered the best representation of his work locally. Guided tours in English are offered through the week, though tour times must be arranged in advance. The City Information Centre can help with arrangements, or book a tour online at www.adolfloosplzen.cz.