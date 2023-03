Gigantic St Bartholomew Church looms over the surrounding facades from the centre of náměstí Republiky. The early years of the church are shrouded in mystery, but construction probably started at the end of the 13th century. The church boasts the tallest tower in Czechia, at 103m. At the time of research the interior was closed for long-term renovation, expected to last until 2021, but the tower (301 steps to the top) was still open for visitors.