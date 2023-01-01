Museum of West Bohemia

Plzeň's impressive main museum is generally held back by a lack of information in English, though a couple of the exhibitions, including an enthralling presentation of the city's history from the 10th to 19th centuries do have adequate English signage. The 19th-century neo-Renaissance palace is itself worth a peek inside. The three main permanent exhibitions, archaeology, history and applied arts, are priced separately. If you've only got time for one, go for history.