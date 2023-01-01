Plzeň's impressive main museum is generally held back by a lack of information in English, though a couple of the exhibitions, including an enthralling presentation of the city's history from the 10th to 19th centuries do have adequate English signage. The 19th-century neo-Renaissance palace is itself worth a peek inside. The three main permanent exhibitions, archaeology, history and applied arts, are priced separately. If you've only got time for one, go for history.
Museum of West Bohemia
Plzeň
Share