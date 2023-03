Plzeň's most popular attraction is the tour of the Pilsner Urquell Brewery, in operation since 1842 and arguably home to the world's best beer. Entry is by guided tour only, with at least three tours daily in English (1pm, 2.45pm and 4.30pm). Highlights include a trip to the old cellars (dress warmly) and a glass of unpasteurised nectar at the end. Book online or buy a ticket at the gate. The brewery is 300m east of the centre.