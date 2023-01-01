Techmania Science Centre

Kids will have a ball at this high-tech, interactive science centre where they can play with infrared cameras, magnets and many other instructive and fun exhibits. There's a 3D planetarium (included with admission fee) and a few full-sized historic trams and trains manufactured at the Škoda engineering works. Take the trolleybus; it's a 2km hike southwest from the city centre.

Fans of Czech visual artist David Černý will want to see his epic Entropa installation, mounted on a giant wall in the main exhibition room. It's a subtle (or not so subtle) critique of the EU and originally hung in Brussels during the Czech presidency of the EU in 2009. Presciently, in view of Britain's decision to leave the EU, the artist represented the UK with an empty space.