Welcome to Troödos Mountains

Home to Mt Olympus (1952m), the island’s highest peak, this stunning mountain range provides visitors with a forested flip side to the coastal resorts and big-city clamour. Overlooking the valleys of Lemesos (Limassol), Larnaka and the greater Mesaoria plain, this region covers over 90 sq km and is a protected natural park which safeguards its wildlife, ecology and geology. In winter, skiers and snowboarders populate the ski resorts of the northern slopes, while at other times of the year the park is ideal for camping, picnicking, hiking, cycling and birdwatching.

Read More