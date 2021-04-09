The island’s most prosperous and opulent Orthodox monastery was founded in the 11th century by Byzantine emperor Alexios I Komninos after a bizarre series…
Kykkos Monastery & Around
Explore Kykkos Monastery & Around
- KKykkos Monastery
The island’s most prosperous and opulent Orthodox monastery was founded in the 11th century by Byzantine emperor Alexios I Komninos after a bizarre series…
- BByzantine Museum
This museum houses much of Kykkos Monastery's fabulous wealth, including Byzantine and ecclesiastical artefacts. On the left when you enter is an…
- TTomb of Archbishop Makarios III
The tomb of the first president of Cyprus is located on Throni Hill, 2km past Kykkos Monastery. Makarios was buried here at his request, close to the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kykkos Monastery & Around.
See
Kykkos Monastery
The island’s most prosperous and opulent Orthodox monastery was founded in the 11th century by Byzantine emperor Alexios I Komninos after a bizarre series…
See
Byzantine Museum
This museum houses much of Kykkos Monastery's fabulous wealth, including Byzantine and ecclesiastical artefacts. On the left when you enter is an…
See
Tomb of Archbishop Makarios III
The tomb of the first president of Cyprus is located on Throni Hill, 2km past Kykkos Monastery. Makarios was buried here at his request, close to the…