South Coast

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Coast.

    Golden Beach

    Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…

    Monastery of Apostolos Andreas

    It's not as glitzy as other churches, with a plain, small interior holding an iconostasis with some lovely icons from the late 19th century. But the…

    Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)

    A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles…

    Kumyalı Beach

    This little beach–fishing harbour, just outside the village of Kumyalı (Koma tou Gialou), is ideal for a last stop and swim before you make the long drive…