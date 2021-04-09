Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…
South Coast
Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…
It's not as glitzy as other churches, with a plain, small interior holding an iconostasis with some lovely icons from the late 19th century. But the…
A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles…
This little beach–fishing harbour, just outside the village of Kumyalı (Koma tou Gialou), is ideal for a last stop and swim before you make the long drive…
Golden Beach
Monastery of Apostolos Andreas
Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)
Kumyalı Beach
