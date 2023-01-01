Antifonitis Church

This beautiful secluded church is well worth the drive up a twisty mountain road to get to it. Dating from the 12th century (though substantially added on to and rebuilt in the 1400s and 1800s), the church's architecture is notable for its surviving eight-pillared central dome and for its beautiful, though extensively damaged, frescos. The Christ Pantocrator on the central dome and St George on the narthex are the best-preserved frescos.

Walk behind the church for sweeping views down the mountainside to the coast. The drive here is straightforward: simply drive through Bahçeli village and follow the signposted road leading up the mountainside.