Alagadı Beach

Alagadı (Turtle) Beach, approximately 19km east of Kyrenia, is where the Society for the Protection of Turtles (SPOT) has its small sea-turtle conservation and research centre (open 9am to 8.30pm May to September), where you can find out about turtle conservation. This is not really used as a swimming beach, but visitors can enjoy the scenery. Alagadı's twin sandy beaches are intentionally undeveloped, as they are considered turtle territory, and the beach is closed from 8pm to 8am from May to October.

If you get hungry, family-run St Kathleen’s Restaurant is nearby. The grilled fish and meat dishes, served with a mountain of meze, are excellent and good value.