A yellow plaque above the door marks the house where British writer Lawrence Durrell lived in the early 1950s, marking Bellapais on the literary map with his descriptions of the village’s idyllic, mixed-community life in his memoir Bitter Lemons of Cyprus.

To reach the house, follow the signs uphill for 200m on the main street, to the right of Huzur Ağaç (Tree of Idleness) Restaurant. The house is now a private residence and is only open to visitors during September.