This sheltered cove is home to a nice, narrow strip of sand, run by the Shayna Beach Club. For an easygoing and family-friendly day at the beach with full facilities, you usually can't go wrong; the sand is kept clean, there's plentiful shaded sunloungers, lifeguards patrol from 9am to 6pm during summer and all your dining needs are taken care of by Shayna's restaurant. It gets absolutely packed to the rafters during summer, though, so don't expect tranquillity.