Alevkaya Herbarium

One for the botany fans, the herbarium here is home to a vast pressed-plant collection of endemic Cypriot flora, including some 1250 native plant species. The collection was originally created by English botanist Deryck Viney, whose book Illustrated Flora of North Cyprus documents the country’s diverse botanical treasures. The herbarium is in Alevkaya (Halevga) Forest Station, on the back road in the Beşparmak (Pentadaktylos) Range.

To get here, take the signposted forest road off the southern side of the Beşparmak Pass. Alternatively, from the northern coastal road, take the road signposted as Karaağaç (Harkia) or Esentepe.