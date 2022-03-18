This stunning unspoilt beach has clean, calm water and pristine sands for those who want to escape people and parasols. The beach is most famous, however,…
Akamas Peninsula
At the far southwest of the Akamas Peninsula is Lara Beach, accessible by car and most famous for the green and loggerhead turtles that breed at its turtle hatchery. Beyond, this part of western Cyprus juts almost defiantly into the Mediterranean and is one of the island’s last remaining wildernesses. Visitors can still traverse the peninsula as long as they’re prepared to walk, ride a trail bike or bump along in a sturdy 4WD. If you are visiting the mythical Baths of Aphrodite, you can leave your car in the free car park and stride out from there.
The peninsula is home to abundant flora and fauna, including some 600 plant species, 35 of them unique to Cyprus. There are also 68 bird species, 12 types of mammal (including foxes and hedgehogs), 20 species of reptile and many butterflies, such as the native Glaucopsyche pafos, the symbol of the region.
Explore Akamas Peninsula
- Lara Beach
This stunning unspoilt beach has clean, calm water and pristine sands for those who want to escape people and parasols. The beach is most famous, however,…
- AAgios Andronikos
This 16th-century church was latterly a mosque and the centre of local Turkish Cypriot religious life. Don’t miss the fine Byzantine frescos that were…
- AArchaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe
Housed in a handsome neoclassical building, the museum comprises two galleries: one spanning the history of the area from neolithic to medieval times,…
- CCamp Site Beach
The nearest stretch of sand is a good beach and convenient if you don’t want to move far from Polis and fancy a picnic, or are camping there. It’s sandy,…
- AAphrodite Beach
This lovely, calm beach is clearly signposted on the way to the Baths of Aphrodite. It’s good for children, with its clear, swimmable waters and…
- BBaths of Aphrodite
These mythical baths attract a steady crowd, who possibly expect more than they find. Surrounded by fig trees and filled with the relaxing sound of…
- OOlive Tree
Look for this extraordinary olive tree close to the museum; its trunk is almost split in two, but it still produces olives after 600 years.
